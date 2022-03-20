Letter to the editor: Monture Creek should be protected

The Bob Marshall Wilderness is a roadless tract of land that spreads over 1,009,352 acres north of Ovando. South of its designated boundary, Monture Creek, an important tributary of the Blackfoot River, flows through a remarkably roadless area. Roadlessness is needed for an area to be a designated wilderness, Monture Creek past the campground is roadless already, and an access point to the greater Bob Marshall area.

Additionally, Monture Creek is recognized by Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks as a primary spawning stream for two species of concern, bull trout and westslope cutthroat trout. It is vital to protect Monture Creek. Roads can have an environmental impact on aquatic ecosystems. They act as barriers to migrating fish, even with the inclusion of culverts. By cutting off their ability to migrate to their spawning grounds, roads could affect their populations. Further, chemical runoff from cars could enter the stream.

To protect these species the Monture Creek drainage should be protected as a wilderness area, to keep this drainage roadless now and into the future. The Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act will enable this to happen. To learn more about the BCSA you can visit blackfootclearwater.org

W. Hadwick,

Missoula

