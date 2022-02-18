Letter to the editor: Morally irresponsible

Say what you want about Dave Grossman, the subject of the recent article, "Missoula police, city officials agree not to hire controversial training group going forward" (Missoulian, Feb. 10), this is a key question/egregious quote from Mayor Engen:

When asked why protocol for vetting potential police trainers was not already in place, the mayor said the city is a work in progress.

"Often we don't develop policy or protocol unless there's a catalytic event," he said. "This case was a problem we never anticipated and are now solving for it."

No protocol for vetting training of employees with authority to kill people based on their personal judgment? This is unconscionable and morally irresponsible. There are so many failures in judgment and leadership in this story that I wouldn't trust this mayor or this police chief to shovel a Missoula sidewalk.

Chris La Tray

Missoula

