Letter to the editor: More ambitious carbon proposal

It’s good news that Talen Energy, co-owner of the Colstrip power plant, is part of a new carbon reduction plan. Yet the plan should be more ambitious.

What is needed is an economic incentive structure to make carbon capture and storage happen. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR2307) creates such an incentive through a rising price on carbon emissions. We in Montana need our members of Congress to amend H.R. 2307 with special provisions to exempt captured carbon from the carbon price and to create extra advantages for displaced coal industry workers. Might not hurt to have other legislation that funds more research and development in carbon capture.