As a tax payer, I would like further information about HB 234. I request the bill’s sponsor to provide this data publicly.

I believe our school systems have processes in place to protect children from obscene materials. How many incidents of obscene material distribution have occurred in 2022 in Montana schools; how many in the last five years? Is there an escalating trend? What makes this bill critical at this time?

Regarding this bill, who is defining obscene? Is there a committee that will evaluate complaints? Obscenity is a highly subjective concept. What in this bill will protect teachers from false accusations? If students bring obscene materials to school, will his or her parents be subject to the same criminal penalties?

There are many potential negative issues from vague legislation and without data to prove a problem, this seems like an attack on educators.

Mary Monroe,

Florence