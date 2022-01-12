Letter to the editor: More faith in America's readers

A half dozen times over the last few years I’ve stomped away saying I’ll never watch CBS’s Sunday Morning again, then have been drawn back by their other-than-political programming.

Jan. 9 appeared a retrospective on Trump’s presidency, and as I expected, half presented. They had comment from several historians, mostly from so-called institutions of higher learning. Nowhere on that panel did I see Victor Davis Hanson, whose weekly column in the Epoch Times is, in my opinion, continually the finest historical/contemporary analysis in the country. And if you haven’t read "The Second World War, The Case for Trump," or "The Dying Citizen," or other Hanson works, you have a historical education coming.

I didn’t see Bill O’Reilly, whose historical books, written with Martin Dugard, are by far the best-selling in the last two decades. "Killing England," "Killing Lincoln," and more have topped the NYT. Today "The Real Anthony Fauci" by conservative Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and "The President and the Freedom Fighter" by Brian Kilmeade top the NYT.

I have far more faith in America’s readers than America’s “scholars.”

Larry Martin,

Clinton

