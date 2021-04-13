Letter to the editor: More jobs for politicians, less services for people?

How can they? Is it not enough that they control our House, Senate and governor’s seat? They now demand total political appointment of judges and 10% of all state jobs?

How can the party of “less government” dictate who can vote and what you can smoke? Force you to pay and burn coal and smother solar? Glorify guns and snare traps but withhold funds from face masks? Pick what women shall wear and choose which ones get health care? Unveil the sex you must be in this land of the free if you are not religious like thee? How can the Gianfortes of the world siphon millions in tax credits from public school children to create private schools in their own image? How can they value the almighty tax cut over child care and preschool, mental health and basic human services?