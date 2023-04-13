The quote “The less I know about something, the stronger my opinion” applies to the subhead “Public commenters fill council chambers with opposition to plan” regarding the proposed rehab at Fort Missoula Hospital. More informative, was that a founder of the Historic Preservation Commission, spoke out in favor of the development. He stated that the hospital needs a sensitive restoration project. Would the public commenters prefer another tax hike to support a sensitive restoration?

In 1992, I bought property in Lolo, previously owned by a local developer, John Hayden. I was given a plaque by the county commissioners for mowing an adjacent park for free in 2000. In 2001, I proposed the subdivision which is now Mari Court. The Missoula Historic Preservation Officer declared that my homes would destroy the “historic viewshed” from the new Traveler’s Rest State Park. Only Barbara Evans supported me. She quoted her granddaughter asking, “but I thought Lewis and Clark came to develop the West?”

I encourage Council/Board members to be persuaded more by knowledgeable opinions such as Steve Loken’s and less by the emotional opinions of Missoula residents who have no “skin in the game.”

Dan Cahalan,

Missoula