Letter to the editor: More time on responsibility
Letter to the editor: More time on responsibility

After reading this morning's paper, I realized we have spent way too much time emphasizing personal rights in this nation and not enough time stressing personal responsibilities.

“Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country,” —John F. Kennedy.

Valerie Hess,

Lolo

