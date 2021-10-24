Letter to the editor: Most important election

To say we are in a critical time for the future of our community is an understatement. It keeps being said election after election that this is the most important one. And it is true.

But it is true because despite all of the good intentions by most of our political leaders, most of our pressing problems continue to go unresolved. Problems like low wages, unfair taxation, ineffective criminal justice and high housing costs.

Why each election is the most important than the last is because our leaders have not brought a concrete path to resolution to our problems, which just keep getting worse. Part of this is seeing local leaders defer to the interests of the locally rich and powerful, and then tell the average working person “sorry, that can’t be done.”

I am working to elect Daniel Carlino for Ward 3. He will stand up to the rich and powerful in this community who block the way to resolving our pressing problems. As a renter and wage earner, he will stand up for the average Missoulian. He will fight to find ways to resolve the issues that plague our community.

Mark Anderlik,

Missoula

