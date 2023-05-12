I am a gun owner. However, I am sick of the extreme gun violence which has increased exponentially in the past several years. Shootings here, killings there, carnage everywhere. Deaths almost without number. Old people, young people, babies, born and unborn. And everything is to blame except the guns used to murder those now dead. Why can’t anything be done? Studies and polls show most of us want sensible gun laws, yet we are unable to get anything accomplished. There are those who claim to need an assault weapon with a huge magazine for protection. Protection from whom, an army? And there are those insist upon their right to worship the AR-15. What to do? For starters, ban the sale of assault-style weapons, and ban the sale of extended-capacity magazines. Second, hold gun manufacturers accountable for their products. Remove the legal protections they enjoy. Finally, address the responsibilities of gun ownership. People need to be mature enough to own a firearm. And some shouldn’t have access to a weapon, period.