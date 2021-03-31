Letter to the editor: Most wildlife biologists believe in management

With all the downer-type news this winter, I would like to change course and thank grocery and hardware store personnel in Ronan for always wearing their masks. I have had my shots, still wear my mask in public and feel much safer these days, but it is nice to know that they seem to care. On the flip side, I must say its a bit disconcerting to be in the checkout line with someone “packing heat.” Really?

Unfortunately, I read the New York times article in which Gov. Greg Gianforte claimed to have been trapping since he was a “tot”! Really? I grew up in rural New England and did not know anybody who trapped, except for problem beavers, especially as a “tot.” Also wondering how he is checking his traps when he is in Helena?

Also, it mentioned that Rep. Paul Fielder was a retired wildlife biologist. Ballotpedia lists his profession as "wildlife biologist." I find this somewhat bizarre because most wildlife biologists I have known (and I have known a lot of them) believe in data and management means other than all-out killing of wildlife.

Vicky Maclean,

Ronan

