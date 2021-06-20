Letter to the editor: Motorcycles loud for good reason

I apologize if our loud motorcycles disrupt you (letter, June 15). But then, you did notice us. We don't have loud bikes to annoy you; quite the opposite. You noticed us with the loud pipes.

I have had multiple times when someone looks right at me and then pulls out in front of me on the street, almost hitting me. They just don't see and recognize the motorcycle. But with our loud pipes, they hear us and then see us.

It is a safety issue, our safety. Many accidents are because other drivers on the road just don't see the motorcycle.

I apologize for your inconvenience and disturbing your solitude. But for my safety I will keep my loud motorcycle.

Timothy Romo,

Helena

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0