Letter to the editor: Moved by kindness at birthday outing

A few days ago, friends, my wife and I went to a local restaurant to celebrate my birthday. This was our first restaurant outing in over a year.
The guests and staff were amazing in making me feel special for joining the Club of Centenarians. Shortly after being seated on the lovely patio, our waitperson presented to us a money gift, equal to my age, from a couple at a nearby table.
I was stunned and truly moved by the generosity and kindness of these strangers. They put a tear in my eye. Thank you!
Paul von Reichert,
Missoula