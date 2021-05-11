Letter to the editor: Moved by kindness at birthday outing

A few days ago, friends, my wife and I went to a local restaurant to celebrate my birthday. This was our first restaurant outing in over a year.

The guests and staff were amazing in making me feel special for joining the Club of Centenarians. Shortly after being seated on the lovely patio, our waitperson presented to us a money gift, equal to my age, from a couple at a nearby table.

I was stunned and truly moved by the generosity and kindness of these strangers. They put a tear in my eye. Thank you!

Paul von Reichert,

Missoula

