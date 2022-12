In the Dec. 23 Missoulian, the City Parks & Rec need to increase program fees for participants. The MRA receives/removes $11,462,368 (2021 income, from audit report) from the city property tax receipts. That money is not available for the normal operation of the city. Perhaps MRA could send a tithe, $1,146,236.80 to the city parks program to benefit Missoula children.