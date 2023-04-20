Last year, the City Council heard from downtown tenants on Front Street about needing more time to find somewhere to live. The owner of their rentals came to council to advocate for a faster redevelopment process and has also lobbied at the state Legislature against the rights of tenants.

The City Council then voted for an easement on the property to help expedite the redevelopment process of five affordable rentals on Front Street. Right after there was council approval, the tenants were then given their notice to vacate the rentals.

Currently, there is a proposal for the City’s Missoula Redevelopment Agency to grant the owner, Matt Sullivan $258,000 of taxpayer funds to help redevelop that same site into luxury apartments. The MRA is literally using local taxes to pay for displacement and for gentrification. The MRA must change their course by voting no on this proposal.

Daniel Carlino, City Councilman, Ward 3

Missoula