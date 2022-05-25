Letter to the editor: MT for MT

Monica Tranel earned my vote for Congress. It’s not just because of her work with the Consumer Council and the Public Service Commission that demonstrated her intellect and tenacity. Monica is not afraid to confront corporate power. Her advocacy for consumers speaks volumes.

Her strength of character was born from family ranch roots and was sculpted from the discipline and teamwork of her Olympic athleticism. She fundamentally understands Montana and embraces the values of endurance and teamwork.

Her legal training and acumen are assets that will serve us all well in Congress.

Monica Tranel has what it takes to defeat whomever tries to defend the Big Lie here under the Big Sky. Should that be Ryan Zinke, I suspect he will continue to dodge debate and avoid candidate forums. He has to know she is offering thoughtful solutions that will dwarf his scapegoating and gaslighting.

We deserve an honest debate and a representative who will fight for the rights of all of us. Monica Tranel is the candidate best suited to help preserve our democracy and meet the challenges of our day.

Scott Crichton,

Missoula

