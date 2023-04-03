How ironic, but sadly not surprising, that the very week the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change concludes that due to accelerating rates of climate change, “There is a rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a livable and sustainable future for all,” Montana’s junior Senator Steve Daines pens an op-ed attacking the Biden Administration’s energy policy without once mentioning climate change (“Canary in a Coal Mine” March 24). Two days later GOP Congressman Matt Rosendale follows suit, demanding the U.S. government open up public lands to fossil fuel development, never once mentioning the impact this would cause on rapidly increasing catastrophic climate change. Rather than “canaries in a coal mine,” Montana’s GOP representatives continue to act like ostriches with their heads in the sand, further imperiling the future of the planet and all Montanans.