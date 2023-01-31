 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: MT leaders are an embarrassment

  • 0

I watched Ryan Zinke on CPAN. He broke the rules on addressing another member by name. At first he denied it then he admitted it after being heckled by the other members and then gaveled by the presiding officer. Then I watched Ryan Zinke talk about how the deep state was trying to outlaw cowboys. I'm not allowed enough words here to relate the embarrassing things done by Jersey Shore Gianforte and California Steve Daines. I then did a little research to see if they are an embarrassment to their state. I called friends in Maryland, New Jersey and California and they all said no that they didn't think about them at all.

Rob Foote,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor: Credulity

Letter to the editor: Credulity

Here is the word for what I believe describes a major problem in 2023. The word “credulity” is defined as “readiness or willingness to believe…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News