Letter to the editor: MT leaders are an embarrassment

I watched Ryan Zinke on CPAN. He broke the rules on addressing another member by name. At first he denied it then he admitted it after being heckled by the other members and then gaveled by the presiding officer. Then I watched Ryan Zinke talk about how the deep state was trying to outlaw cowboys. I'm not allowed enough words here to relate the embarrassing things done by Jersey Shore Gianforte and California Steve Daines. I then did a little research to see if they are an embarrassment to their state. I called friends in Maryland, New Jersey and California and they all said no that they didn't think about them at all.