Letter to the editor: MT Legislature afraid of voters?

The calendar says 2021, the Montana Legislature says it is 1950. Fear ruled the '50s, the fear of a communist under every bush. So, what does the legislature fear? New ideas, strangers, anyone different from themselves — minorities, youth, women, modern medicine and science.

Where does this leave us? Back to the '50s, when children and women had no say, minorities, including Native Americans, who were here first, were discriminated against. This also includes our LGBTQ people who stayed hidden.

In the 1970s the state granted 18-year-olds the right to vote; if they were old enough to die for their country, they were old enough to vote.

The state constituency voted 57% for same-day voter registration and voting in 2004, so the legislature knows better than its citizens and is trying to take that away? They are taking away the voice of Native Americans and the young.

The Montana Legislature has little to be afraid of. The state overwhelmingly voted for Republicans. The future belongs to the young and when they are left out, we do an injustice to our future.

Let’s cast off our fear and do the right thing. Keep same-day voter registration and voting.

Holly Swartz,

Missoula

