Letter to the editor: MT regents should reject campus carry

House Bill 102, as signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte, forces Montana universities to allow guns on campus. Students, faculty and visitors would be able to have loaded weapons in their dorm rooms, classes and most events.

College is a high-stress time often filled with anxiety or depression. Montana has a high rate of suicide by gun. In fact, we always rank in the top five of states nationally. Suicide is just one of the risks of intentionally arming young adults.

Additionally, this new law puts the entire community at risk. Numerous events are held on Montana's campuses. I've attended statewide high school basketball tournaments on the Bozeman campus with a full 8,000 seat arena — all screaming for their home team, or against the referees. High school music festivals fill Missoula's 1,100-seat Dennison theater. Montana State University hosted a statewide robotics competition for grade school students. In Missoula, the International Choral Festival hosts thousands of visitors. Forcing the university system to allow guns at these community events is, frankly, unconscionable.