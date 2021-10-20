Letter to the editor: MT should do better by its youth hunters

The Prison Dairy Program was created to teach prisoners work skills. After a major milk purchaser cancelled, the Montana Legislature diverted $1 million from the Fish, Wildlife and Parks Upland Game Bird habitat program to raise pheasants to recruit youth hunters. A worthy goal but a program that has failed before. No word on how many pheasant-raising jobs there are for released convicts.

I hunted state stocked pheasants as a teen. I finally found a rooster, it wouldn’t fly so I ground-sluiced it. I never went back. Years later I walked a ditch weeks after a plant and found only piles of feathers, at least predators did well. Studies have shown that less than 1% survive a year and it costs up to $70 to put a bird in a hunter’s bag. That’s why Montana and other states abandoned stocking decades ago, emphasizing habitat conservation instead.

FWP purchased 2700 pheasants to release at seven Wildlife Management Areas this year, my brother happened upon one of the releases. Most birds just stood there. One bird landed on a nearby house, another bird flew into a road to be squashed. Montana should do better by its youth hunters and upland game birds.

Jim Vashro,

Kalispell

