Letter to the editor: MT synonymous with Underworld

Between relentless heat and smoke-filled skies, Montana (or fill in your own Western state) feels like the Underworld, a punishment for the sin of human-driven climate change. Montana feels synonymous with Hades’ inferno.
So tell those climate change deniers (overwhelmingly Republicans) to go to Montana. Give ‘em bloody Montana, just for the Montana of it. Tell the Exxons of the world, who have wasted 30 years of opportunity to tackle climate change with lies and propaganda, to go to Montana. Will any of them listen? Montana if I know. Maybe when Montana freezes over. Maybe just a snowball’s chance in Montana. But give ‘em Montana just the same. If they don’t shape up, they can rot in Montana.
The world is going to Montana in a handbasket, shot to Montana, barreling down the highway to Montana, but science won’t shut the Montana up. It’s hot as Montana out there! All Montana has broke loose! Across the globe, we’re creating a living Montana. Montana’s bells, we’ve got to fight like Montana, come Montana or high water, or there’ll be Montana to pay. And if the truth offends thee, go to Montana.
Hell hath no fury like a planet scorched.
Ron Scholl,
Missoula