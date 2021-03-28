Letter to the editor: MT's wildlife under threat

I hoped the current governor had learned something from his body slamming a reporter, but sadly, it appears he has not. In February he trapped and killed a Yellowstone wolf, even though he had not taken the required training. Where does this entitled violence come from?

He could redeem himself some if he vetoes the wolf- and bear-killing bills pushed by trappers, Rep. Paul Fielder, Sen. Bob Brown and others. But I doubt he will after this cruel, shameful display of killing a wolf!

Montana's wildlife is under severe threat during this state administration. I pray that the gray wolf's endangered status is soon restored. If not, there will be very few wolves left in Montana.

Mari von Hoffmann,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0