Letter to the editor: MT's wildlife under threat

I hoped the current governor had learned something from his body slamming a reporter, but sadly, it appears he has not. In February he trapped and killed a Yellowstone wolf, even though he had not taken the required training. Where does this entitled violence come from?
He could redeem himself some if he vetoes the wolf- and bear-killing bills pushed by trappers, Rep. Paul Fielder, Sen. Bob Brown and others. But I doubt he will after this cruel, shameful display of killing a wolf!
Montana's wildlife is under severe threat during this state administration. I pray that the gray wolf's endangered status is soon restored. If not, there will be very few wolves left in Montana.
Mari von Hoffmann,
Missoula