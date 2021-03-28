 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: MT's wildlife under threat

Letter to the editor: MT's wildlife under threat

{{featured_button_text}}

I hoped the current governor had learned something from his body slamming a reporter, but sadly, it appears he has not. In February he trapped and killed a Yellowstone wolf, even though he had not taken the required training. Where does this entitled violence come from?

He could redeem himself some if he vetoes the wolf- and bear-killing bills pushed by trappers, Rep. Paul Fielder, Sen. Bob Brown and others. But I doubt he will after this cruel, shameful display of killing a wolf!

Montana's wildlife is under severe threat during this state administration. I pray that the gray wolf's endangered status is soon restored. If not, there will be very few wolves left in Montana.

Mari von Hoffmann,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tired of being 'canceled'
Letters

Tired of being 'canceled'

I am very tired of having my rights confiscated and being forced into accepting nonsense theories about immutable facts that cannot be overtur…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News