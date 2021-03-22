 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Mud Creek timber sale

Letter to the editor: Mud Creek timber sale

Those of you who hunt elk on the West Fork Ranger District of the Bitterroot National Forest may want to send your comments to Ranger Carbonari about his proposed Mud Creek timber sale which will log 21.4 square miles and construct 43.6 miles of new road 10 miles west of Sula.

Detailed information about the sale is located in the Projects page of the Bitterroot National Forest website.

This action would not comply with the Bitterroot National Forest Plan so Ranger Carbonari plans to make two project-specific amendments to the Forest Plan. One will “set aside” elk habitat effectiveness and thermal cover standards and the other will redefine of old-growth forest conditions.

These amendments will allow their logging to degrade elk habitat and remove trees that had previously been off-limits to logging because they were considered old-growth.

Dick Artley,

Grangeville, Idaho

