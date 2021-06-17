Letter to the editor: Must speak up against trapping

We must speak up against trapping. There's a Fish and Wildlife Commission Zoom meeting June 24 (fwp.mt.gov).

Montana's wolf slaughter really takes off in the fall. But not just wolves will die. Non-targeted species and pets on public lands will suffer and die. Imagine your dog in a trap, screaming in pain while you frantically try to save her, only to watch her die. Trapped wild animals scream, too; but there is no one to hear.

Many Montanans are unaware that trapping continues. They look at me incredulously when I tell them. In urban states, people are even less aware of this inhumane assault on wildlife.

So—tell people. Educate yourself about trapping horrors. Tell other animal-loving people in Montana and across the country to stand up against trapping and advocate for wildlife. If you know progressive government officials or journalists who could help to spread the word that the barbaric practice of trapping is still allowed in the USA, ask them to lend a hand. Please, tell people.

Our precious wildlife belongs to all Americans. Healthy populations of free-roaming wildlife on our public lands are a national treasure to be cherished, not trapped and tortured.

Linda Holtom,

Missoula

