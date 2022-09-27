Letter to the editor: Mute button

Here we are in the middle of another election campaign season. God bless the person who invented the television mute button.
Denis Thane,
Missoula
Here we are in the middle of another election campaign season. God bless the person who invented the television mute button.
Denis Thane,
Missoula
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
On Sept. 12, City Council convened to select a new mayor after the passing Mayor John Engen. While this could have been a fairly straightforwa…
POWDR Corporation out of Utah has purchased Holland Lake Lodge and now they are asking the Forest Service for permits to "update" the facility…
Missoula’s next mayor was chosen in the alley behind Council chambers on Monday, Sept. 12. While the audience at Monday night’s meeting patien…
In Jane Smith's guest column of Sep. 16, titled: “Remember our Responsibility to the Constitution”, Smith denounces our founding fathers whom …
A vote for Ryan Zinke is a vote for a man who loves this country. He put his life on the line for it serving as a Navy Seal. What has Tranel d…
As Secretary of Interior, Ryan Zinke removed a ban on importing ivory from Zimbabwe in March of 2018 while Zimbabwe was in the middle of a mil…
Mark Snider: With all due respect, your greater and smarter than thou comments (Missoulian Tuesday, Sept. 13), which are an all too obvious ex…
Ryan Zinke is a disgrace to Montana. Offensive campaign money is coming from the fossil fuel industry.
I was listening to a Monica Tranel interview yesterday morning on NBC Montana, and her response to a question about her plan for our strugglin…
Gary Wanberg's Missoulian letter of Sept. 16, contains fake facts about Monica Tranel. As a retired FBI agent who owns a private investigator …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.