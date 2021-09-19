Letter to the editor: My commitment to sustainable beef production

Cattle ranchers, like me, are dedicated to caring for our animals and the land every day of the year.

On our ranch, we believe cattle are part of the climate solution. First, they’re incredible recyclers, and by feeding them parts of the crop people cannot eat, we’re solving a food waste issue. In winter, when less forage is available, we feed our cattle the tops of sugar beets and corn stalks.

Additionally, our ranch has improved the quality of the grassland and soil. By reseeding poorer quality pastures and implementing a cattle grazing management plan, proper grazing and rest has restored the land and optimized carbon sequestration. Grasslands remove carbon from the atmosphere storing it in the soil and our cattle grazing practices accelerate carbon storage helping mitigate our environmental footprint and improving the soil quality so diverse wildlife species can thrive here.

Our priority is innovation that provides our cattle the upmost care and protects the environment, and we’re constantly seeking new learning opportunities to help us continually evolve and improve.

Consumers should feel good about eating beef, knowing it’s produced on ranches just like ours, by people just like us, across America.