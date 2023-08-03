I am a Realtor in western Montana and I couldn’t agree more with the guest editorial on the offensive intrusion of the National Association of Realtors sticking their nose, and tons of money, into our politics out here in Montana. And what they pushed through, with their influence and money in about 2010 on proposed taxes on the sale of real estate in Montana, was even more offensive and intrusive. Sometimes good organizations have not good people running some of the programs. I suspect that’s probably true of other big organizations too.