Letter to the editor: Nation is doomed

I am writing as I have become disturbed and angered by many of the letters in the paper written by liberals regarding school shootings and abortion. They do not use logic or rational arguments, but hysterical name-calling and hyperbole.

If you are a member of the NRA and believe in the Second Amendment, they call you a "baby killer". If you are pro- life, they scream that you "hate women." If you love God and the Constitution, they scream that you are an "evil Republican."

I am Independent, neither Democrat nor Republican. I am a pro-life, Roman Catholic and pro-Second Amendment. Just briefly on guns: Criminals in states with strict gun laws buy guns off the streets and commit gun crimes all the time as criminals do not obey the law. If only police had guns we would have a police state.

On abortion: Ultrasound images show pictures of fully developed unborn babies in the womb which many families save as first family pictures.

If, as a society, we cannot get back to logic and effective reasoning, our nation is doomed.

Emmett Kinnison,

Missoula

