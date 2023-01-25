 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Nation is transitioning away from democracy

"We the People" (WTP) are generally not aware of the details in what our legislators are dealing with daily in running our nation. WTP live in the moment. We react and respond to what's in front of us daily and moment-by-moment.

During my 91 years of living under our democracy, WTP have benefited and lived within a system of government in which two (2) political parties have functioned reasonably well despite their differences. What has happened? Where are we as a nation? Are political riots, politically motivated attacks and killings now a way of life in America?

Inspired insurrectionary and bombastic behavior is clear and present. The worst of human behavior is being demonstrated right now. Fear and anger are leading the way. Politicians fear for their jobs. Angry gang-like extremist groups are active. Our nation is going through a radical transition away from our democracy.

Will this transition succeed? Who knows. I guess WTP will watch, listen, act and react, and 'wait it out'.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

