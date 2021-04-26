Letter to the editor: National carbon fee to boost innovation

Well, how to you like this. NorthWestern Energy has just proposed a plan to address the problems of intermittent resource availability from wind and solar power. They plan a natural gas "peaker" plant, some batteries, and some hydroelectric power.

All at a lower cost in treasure and integrity than what they were asking for with Senate Bill 379. Well, let's just do that then! Could it be that they see a carbon price in their future?

If we hurry up with a nationwide carbon fee and dividend program like we see in HR 2307, the innovation in batteries (and maybe pumped hydroelectric) will pull the cost down so they won't even need the natural gas plant.

Please ask U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale to support HR 2307 and help Montana make a bridge to clean energy.

Laura Reynolds,

Kalispell

