The national debt isn’t a partisan issue — we all held hands to get to this point. Administrations of both parties enacted policies that brought the debt to where we see it today. The former president added 1/3 to our debt, and Democrats in Congress, then a majority, voted three times to raise the debt ceiling. Why? Because Democrats understand that their job is to enact policies and not refuse to pay the country’s bills simply because they don’t like the president. America has such a high debt as well as a strong economy because we are a safe bet. Our debt reflects economic strength. Lots of countries have huge debts. What they don’t have is a track record of repayment, and a strong economy and currency and people lining up to lend them more money. Unfortunately, many Americans don’t understand that raising the debt limit is not the same as legislation or policy. It’s simply paying our bills. The GOP traffics in this lack of knowledge. They should legislate, not crash the boat just because they can’t or won’t otherwise do their job. Think it’s tough being in debt? Find out how bad it gets if we quit paying.