Our nation is certainly in a most crucial and critical political period.

"I think we are at a point in our country's history where people are dying for a generational shift. The party that figures that out has the upper hand next year."

This is a quote from Karl Rove, a well known American Republican political consultant, policy advisor, and lobbyist. He was Senior Advisor and Deputy Chief of Staff during the George W. Bush administration and continues to be politically active. He foresees the potential for a major upheaval in the 2024 campaign that will give the upper hand to a new generation of candidates.

Rove is seriously expressing his desire for strategy that sees both President Biden and former President Trump as too old for the White House. He's really 'pushing the point' that our nation definitely needs a new generation of presidential leadership.

Personally, I agree with him and am looking forward to a most interesting and politically positive presidential leadership outcome.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula