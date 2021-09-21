Letter to the editor: Natural gas emissions going up

I attended a presentation by MEIC (Montana Environmental Information Center). MEIC’s co-director, Anne Hedges, shared information on how important it was for us to drastically decrease natural gas (methane). She stated that we need to decrease natural gas by 40-45% by 2030 to give us a 50% probability of keeping global warming to 1.5 Celsius rise (2.7 deg. Fahrenheit) from pre-industrial global temperatures. Methane has many times more potent global warming potential than carbon dioxide although it doesn’t last as long in the atmosphere (decades instead of centuries). Ms Hedges informed us that we hit "peak gas emissions" last year (2020) and we should be going down but, instead, the U.S. and the world's natural gas emissions are going up.