Letter to the editor: Need at-home, free COVID tests

I believe that many Missoulians are spreading COVID because they don't yet know that they have it. To schedule a test a few days out is not going to help reduce the spread. Since there are so many who will not wear a simple mask to reduce the spread, here is an idea.

Could our mayor or city council or health department access special COVID funding to provide free home rapid antigen swab test kits? The test shows immediate results. Parents could know if their school-aged children test positive and keep them home. Workers would know early enough to stay home when they are positive.

Citizens could perhaps pick them up free of charge at 10 to 20 sites around town. Suggestions are parking lots of all shopping centers, the Missoula Public Library, city hall, the county courthouse, local parks and all schools.

Free at-home COVID tests is an essential part of controlling the virus. We can't expect people to take hours off work in search of a test.

Jane East,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0