Letter to the editor: Need to fight drugs at border

To the gentleman from Somers wanting the governor to do his job here at home instead of going to the southern border, I would say that you missed the point of the trip.

Do you know how much methamphetamine and fentanyl has been seized at our "secure" southern border since Biden came into office? And I guess you missed the article in the Oct. 12 Missoulian paper that told of a California man arrested in Missoula with 6.8 pounds of meth, an undisclosed amount of fentanyl, and numerous firearms. This is what the governor is trying to stop, along with other state leaders.

My children had friends whose grandparents were raising them due to fentanyl overdoses. So I would say he's doing what he is supposed to — trying to safeguard the residents of this state.

Mike Wheeler,

Clinton

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0