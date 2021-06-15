Letter to the editor: Need to focus on housing crisis

I’m a local Montanan, and have lived in Missoula for three years now. I’ve never seen a community in such disarray, where they focus on helping the homeless but average people like myself are on edge daily due to the housing crisis.

Each month I get a notice stating I might have to move; looking at apartments is a nightmare because they are so overpriced. If I wanted to buy a house, I’d need to be wealthy. There are jobs open all over Missoula but no one wants to pay employees well enough to be able to afford the greed of property management and landlords.