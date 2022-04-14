Letter to the editor: Negative impacts of marijuana legalization

Thank you to the Frenchtown Community Coalition for bringing author Laura Stack to talk about high-THC marijuana. Stack’s 19-year-old son died by suicide during a psychotic break from dabbing a marijuana concentrate. Like many parents, she had no idea of the strength of today’s products prior to her son’s addiction. In the '80s, marijuana contained about 2% THC, but after decades of modification and chemical extraction by the marijuana industry, products on the marketplace today are up to 99% THC. It is far from natural and marijuana “concentrates” have people comparing them to hard drugs. There are no limits on the potency of THC concentrates in Montana. We need to hear more about the negative impacts of marijuana legalization and less about how much profit we stand to gain. Adolescents who use are at increased risk of anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation, psychosis, and addiction. One in six who begin using as a teen will become addicted. The majority of Montana youth in treatment are there because of problems with marijuana. In Missoula, we have the MOST dispensaries per capita of any city in the nation! We need to begin the conversation on common sense ways to prevent youth marijuana use.