When I buy a new car, I want to be able to negotiate a price rather than blindly pay the asking price, because I’m a smart shopper.

The federal government is sometimes a smart shopper, too. Recently, the government passed legislation allowing negotiation of drug prices with pharmaceutical companies for Medicare accounts. That negotiation is saving the U.S. government a bundle. A really big bundle!

Lowering the cost of a service, while still providing the same service, is a savings, not a cut.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates negotiating Medicare prescription prices will save the federal government $237 billion over a decade. This is not a cut to Medicare; it’s a cut to federal deficit. That’s a win-win. Think of all the places that money can be used, lowering debt, improving education, national security.

A recent letter to the editor stated that Medicare Advantage is being cut by billions and criticized Sen. Jon Tester because he voted for it. “Cut” is incorrect. Quite the opposite, it’s a savings. Same or better coverage to the letter writer, plus saving a huge amount of federal money. This is a good thing for Medicare and for our tax dollars. It's smart shopping!

Stephanie Brancati,

Big Arm