Letter to the editor: Neighbors will help former mill workers

I, along with the other 4,500 people who live in Mineral County, were obviously shocked to read the front-page story in the Missoulian on Aug. 31 that the lumber mill in St. Regis will close in mid-November.

St. Regis is a town of just 319 people, and my wife and I live just 15 miles away in Superior that has 800 residents. Many of our friends and neighbors work at the mill that is owned by the Idaho Forest Group, who said that 99 employees will be let go. Plus, a number of loggers, truckers and contract workers would be affected by the closing. IFG will do their best to find jobs for these people at their mill in Idaho and hold a job fair to help them relocate if they wish to.