Letter to the editor: Neumann will guide our future by science, reason, and knowledge

Now more than ever we need scientists in leadership. We need public health experts. We need grassroots organizers who have made it their life’s work bringing people together. Cora Neumann is that person and is running for the new Western Montana Congressional seat. Because of her knowledge, training, and experience Cora Neumann recently won the endorsement of 314 Action, a National group of top scientists and researchers whose aim is to elect STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) professionals to the U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, state legislatures and governor’s offices. 314 Action’s goal is to "promote the responsible use of data-driven, fact-based approaches in public policy.” This is a very big deal. Cora Neumann is the real deal and well deserving of this highly coveted National science endorsement. We find ourselves in a moment of reckoning in many ways. We all see the affects of climate change. We are just barely emerging from a global pandemic. Our country and our state is deeply divided. Cora Neumann will guide our future by science, reason, and knowledge. Her passion and life’s work of bringing people together to find science based solutions makes her the right choice for Montana.