Letter to the editor: Never enough bird feeders?

My wife loves to watch birds, so she bought a bird feeder. It did not take very long to notice that one bird feeder was not enough, so she bought another and another and another, until we now have nine bird feeders.

It is still not enough. The problem is that the birds keep telling all of their friends about the free food and are now eating better than I am. If you build it, they will come.

So, Mr. Mayor: You have been trying to solve the homeless problem for at least eight years — and you have failed. How many homeless shelters are enough?

Charles Brekjern,

Missoula

