Letter to the editor: Never forget 9/11, other atrocities
Let us never forget 9/11. Let us never forget the atrocities of the Biden administration, the flood of illegals infected with COVID streaming across the southern border, the 13 American soldiers dead in Afghanistan, the planeloads of Americans trapped there as well as the many students, the billions of dollars of military equipment now in the hands of the Taliban, the benchmarks for inflation the highest in many years. The rising price if gas and fuel oil, staring us all in the face. Not a word from the media, but America, let us not forget.

Carol Salmonsen,

Florence

