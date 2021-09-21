Letter to the editor: Never Forget service was inspiring

Missoulians gathered at Rose Park Sept. 11 to never forget what happened that day in 2001 and to honor first responders and military worked to keep us safe the last 20 years.

Missoula Exchange Club’s 7,000 tiny American flags, bagpipers from the Celtic Dragon Pipe Band, American Legion Post 27’s Color Guard, Veterans of Foreign War Post 209’s Honor Guard, Knights of Columbus Patriotic Order’s Color Guard, Missoula Civil Air Patrol’s Color Guard and Boy Scouts provided a dignified procession.

Inspiring words from Bronze-Star Medal Navy Commander Ryan Zinke who served in Iraq and Bronze-Star Medal recipient Army Lt. Col. Joseph Yakawich who served in Kabul honored our military. Missoula Sheriff Capt. Bill Burk honored all first responders and especially the hundreds that died on 911.

Firefighter Tom Zeigler honored all firefighters, including his 26 friends that died on 911. United States of Hope and Army Iraq veteran Sam Redfearn led prayers, and Susannah Cragwick sang the National Anthem. Army veteran Ross Tate played trumpet as flags were placed, and Iraq Navy veteran Tim Gress played Taps. Retired Air Force General Dale Stovall tolled the bell.

Thank you, all.

Susan Campbell Reneau,