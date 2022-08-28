 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: New Historic District signs

  • 0

The combined historic preservation organizations of the Fort Missoula Historic District would like to thank state Rep. Kathy Whitman and Montana Department of Transportation District Administrator Bob Vosen for their assistance in the placement of the new Historic District directional signs on South Avenue.

Visitors to Fort Missoula can now take advantage of a well-marked route from I-90 directly to the museums, which will benefit both tourists and local region visitors alike. The FMHD continues to grow and improve as a heritage resource.

Tate Jones,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News