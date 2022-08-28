Letter to the editor: New Historic District signs

The combined historic preservation organizations of the Fort Missoula Historic District would like to thank state Rep. Kathy Whitman and Montana Department of Transportation District Administrator Bob Vosen for their assistance in the placement of the new Historic District directional signs on South Avenue.
Visitors to Fort Missoula can now take advantage of a well-marked route from I-90 directly to the museums, which will benefit both tourists and local region visitors alike. The FMHD continues to grow and improve as a heritage resource.
Tate Jones,
Missoula