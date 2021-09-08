Letter to the editor: New laws' goal to eradicate wolves?

As Missoulians, we pride ourselves in being stewards of our verdant meadows and mountains plus our beautiful lakes and rivers. Hence, I was blown away by our inhumane laws regarding wolves — snaring, baiting and night hunting.

Is the goal to eradicate the wolf in Montana? The wolf population serves an important role in the fabric of the ecology of Montana. When the repeating rifle became available, the buffalo was almost eradicated. The wolf, unlike the buffalo ,does not provide food, clothing or shelter.

The rancher has every right to protect his stock, cattle or sheep, but "John Doe" has no investment other than the pleasure of killing.

As stewards, is this in the best interest of Montana, present or future?

Darline Crawford,

Missoula

