Letter to the editor: New pledge for Republicans

The nation just observed Memorial Day, a day to honor those who fought and died defending this country from all enemies, foreign and domestic, and upholding the Constitution of the United States.

The Senate voted down a bipartisan independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection in our nation’s Capital. The House agreed to all of the changes that the Republicans requested, and the Senate voted it down. Republican leadership once denounced the insurrection but now they prostrate themselves to the former president and make a mockery of what service members have fought and died for.

Donald Trump lost the election by 7 million votes; a fair election and 60 courts have spoken. Trump did not believe it and he fanned the flames of his followers, and together they set off the insurrection.

So, the GOP has a new pledge of allegiance; they can’t say they honor the United States flag and what it represents. They can’t seem to defend the Constitution. The following is their pledge:

"I pledge allegiance to Donald Trump and to the dictatorship for which he stands, one nation divided, with Trump as god, liberty and justice for all who agree with him."

Holly Swartz,

Missoula

