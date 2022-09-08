Letter to the editor: Newspaper sending mixed messages

The Missoulian once again causes me to question the conflicted messages between print norms and expectations for students in our public schools. What is a student to think when an article celebrating skydiving quotes a participant using the most obvious of obscene messages? (See Sunday Missoulian (Sept. 4), starting on page C3 and continuing with the middle 1/3 of page C4) Not the fault of the speaker, but lack of judgement on the part of writer David Erickson in morphing vernacular language to print medium.

In the same Sunday paper, page A12 asks for volunteers to act as writing coaches to “help students think critically about their writing assignments so they can become confident and competent writers in all aspects.” Might I suggest that the Missoulian has negated the image of becoming a competent writer by employing rude and crude language to titillate readers? My criticism is not directed at the skydiving participant or the skydiving community but at the failure of David Erickson and Missoulian staff to support a better standard of writing. If it isn’t acceptable for students to use profanity in their writing assignments, it shouldn’t be acceptable for the Missoulian either.