 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Newspaper sending mixed messages

  • 0

The Missoulian once again causes me to question the conflicted messages between print norms and expectations for students in our public schools. What is a student to think when an article celebrating skydiving quotes a participant using the most obvious of obscene messages? (See Sunday Missoulian (Sept. 4), starting on page C3 and continuing with the middle 1/3 of page C4) Not the fault of the speaker, but lack of judgement on the part of writer David Erickson in morphing vernacular language to print medium.

In the same Sunday paper, page A12 asks for volunteers to act as writing coaches to “help students think critically about their writing assignments so they can become confident and competent writers in all aspects.” Might I suggest that the Missoulian has negated the image of becoming a competent writer by employing rude and crude language to titillate readers? My criticism is not directed at the skydiving participant or the skydiving community but at the failure of David Erickson and Missoulian staff to support a better standard of writing. If it isn’t acceptable for students to use profanity in their writing assignments, it shouldn’t be acceptable for the Missoulian either.

People are also reading…

Jo Ella and Steve Hug,

Florence

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News