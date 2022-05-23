Letter to the editor: Next representative should not be a Republican

A story in the Missoulian on May 6 provides a great example of what we should and shouldn’t want in the representatives Montana sends to Congress. Upon hearing rumors that Veterans Administration nurses from Montana were going to be redeployed to the Mexican border, Sen. Daines issued an ignorant press release criticizing the Biden administration. Sen. Tester responded by asking for the facts, which made it clear that Daines’ response was part of a Republican spin to create an imaginary crisis, which diverts attention from real problems that our government should be working on. Thank you, Sen. Tester.

A recent constituent letter from Sen. Daines that refers to “My Modernizing Access to our Public Land (MAPLand) Act” looks like more misleading spin. The bill was sponsored by someone else and signed by 16 other senators from both parties, including Sen. Tester. Perhaps Sen. Daines should have described it as "Senator Tester’s bill."

Wouldn’t it be nice to have a representative in Congress who is more interested in actually leading work on real problems than trying to make themselves look good (and blaming the other party for everything)? Let’s hope Montana’s new western district U.S. House Representative isn’t another Republican.

Jonathan Haber,

Missoula

