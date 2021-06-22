Letter to the editor: Nixing commission is disrespectful

According to Mark Sumner, Daily Kos staff on Thursday, June 10, 2021:
Capital Police Officer James Blassingame:
The biggest concern Blassingame expresses again and again is not about his own injuries, but about how the efforts of Republicans to dismiss the events of Jan. 6 will have just one outcome: a repeat.
“For the narrative to be modify or changed, so that it's trying to make it seem something other than what it was, it's disheartening, especially — we go to work every day and we have to protect members of Congress. And for them to come and say, thank you for your service, and appreciate what you do, but you don't, because this is very simple, just having a commission to find out what happened, so this doesn't happen again.”
Why would an independent commission be voted down, when a confederate flag was carried through the Capital and a person was seen on cable television wearing a "six million is not enough" T-shirt? Police officers deserve RESPECT. Those people didn't need body armor. They nixed the independent commission near Memorial Day. Thanks from the USMC and other vets. Have a Blessed Day! Remember: "Unite the Right"? OOPS...
David Perez,
Missoula